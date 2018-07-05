Thu July 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor blows minds as dacoit in teaser of his next film ‘Shamshera’

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a striking dacoit role, ‘Shamshera’ has finally gotten a release date.

The film will see the light of day on July 31, 2020, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s recent post on Twitter:

With Ranbir’s ‘Sanju’ in cinemas breaking records and faring exceptionally well at the box office, his fans now have two more films to look forward to: Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’ that will release on August 15, 2019 and July 31, 2020 respectively.

Directed by Karan Malhotra the film will see Vaani Kapoor in the lead role opposite Ranbir.

Talking about the film, Ranbir in an earlier interview said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

He also said, “It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema.”

