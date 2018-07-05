Nawaz Sharif requests court to delay judgment

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Accountability Court to defer its judgement which it is scheduled to announce on Friday in NAB references.

The Pakistan Muslim League supremo, according to Geo News, has filed an application in the court through his lawyers, seeking more time to return to the country.

The TV channel reported that the application submitted by Zafir Khan, an assistant of senior lawyer Khwaja Haris, states that Sharif has consulted doctors in London about his return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said doctors are of the view that he could not be allowed to return given begum Kulsoom Nawaz's condition, although she has showed some signs of improvement.

The ousted prime minister said he wants to to be present in the court to hear the judgment and would return as soon as his wife's condition improves.

The Accountability Court has reserved judgment in the corruption references after concluding trial of Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The references were filed on the orders of the Supreme Court's ruling in Panama Papers case which sent Sharif packing in July last year.

The court had appointed a judge to monitor the trial.