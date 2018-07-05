Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif requests court to delay judgment

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister  Nawaz Sharif has requested the Accountability Court to defer its judgement which it is scheduled to announce on Friday in NAB references.

The  Pakistan Muslim League supremo, according to Geo News, has filed an application in the court through his lawyers, seeking more time to return to the country.

The TV channel reported that the application submitted by Zafir Khan, an assistant of senior lawyer Khwaja Haris, states that Sharif has consulted  doctors in London  about his return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said  doctors  are of the view that he could not be allowed to return given begum Kulsoom Nawaz's condition, although she has  showed some signs of improvement.

The ousted prime minister said he wants to  to be present in the court to hear the  judgment and would return as soon as his wife's condition improves.

The Accountability Court  has reserved judgment in the corruption references  after concluding trial of Sharif, his  daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

The references were filed on the orders of the Supreme Court's ruling in Panama Papers case which sent Sharif packing  in July last year.

The court had appointed a judge to monitor the trial. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Election 2018: Balochistan Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Balochistan Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
Pakistan Election 2018: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

Load More load more