Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates, according to which 2,382 are in the run for the Sindh Assembly seats out of which 2,252 are contesting for general seats.

Likewise, 91 women will be contesting for the provincial assembly seats in addition to 39 non-Muslims.

x
Advertisement

Following is the complete list of the candidates:



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Election 2018: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018
'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

'Karachi W11' becomes permanent exhibit at Australia's tram museum

Pakistan Election 2018: List of National Assembly candidates for general election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: List of National Assembly candidates for general election 2018
NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls

NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls
Load More load more