Pakistan Election 2018: Sindh Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates, according to which 2,382 are in the run for the Sindh Assembly seats out of which 2,252 are contesting for general seats.
Likewise, 91 women will be contesting for the provincial assembly seats in addition to 39 non-Muslims.
Following is the complete list of the candidates:
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued final list of candidates, according to which 2,382 are in the run for the Sindh Assembly seats out of which 2,252 are contesting for general seats.
Likewise, 91 women will be contesting for the provincial assembly seats in addition to 39 non-Muslims.
Following is the complete list of the candidates:
Comments