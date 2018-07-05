Trump's steel tariffs pose threat to Canadian company that helped build World Trade Centre

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are hurting a Quebec-based steel-manufacturing company in Canada that played a pivotal in constructing a symbol of American perseverance in Trump’s home city.

ADF Group that helped build a significant part of the new World Trade Centre has already laid-off 50 employees because of the rising trade dispute.

"We feel kinda flustered, and we feel betrayed by that," said plant manager James Paschini.



He added, "All of the outer skeleton or outer rim of the World Trade Centre — 70 per cent of it was done in this shop."

"The full antenna was done in the shop here, and the hub, which is the transportation hub, a lot of that steel came from the shop here in Terrebonne," Paschini said.

He also stated that Trump’s justification for tariffs that the issue has become a national threat does not make any sense.

