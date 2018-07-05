Here is PTI's Digital Policy which Imran thinks will bring Pakistan IT exports on part with India's

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced its Digital Policy which aims to bring the country on par with India as far as software exports are concerned.

PTI chairman Imran Khan in a video message outlined the policy and expressed the hope that it will help create jobs, boost exports and curb corruption.

"PTI is introducing its Digital Policy. It has three main objectives. Firstly, Pakistan's biggest challenge is to create jobs. We will create jobs (through Digital policy)} for youth. It has immense potential. Woman who are unable to go out of their houses for whatever reasons would be able to earn money sitting at their houses.



Secondly, we believe we can export software like India that earns billions of dollars through IT exports. PTI government will encourage and back IT exports.



Thirdly, we will overcome corruption through our digital policy. We saw that in Shaukat Khanum Hospital where we employed e-governance, putting an end to paper trails. That helped eradicate even small pilferages.

PTI wants to introduce e-governance to end corruption since it is the biggest disease in the country," Khan said in his video message.

