Six killed in bus-truck collision in Punjab

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least six people have been killed and seven others including women and children injured in a road accident near Fateh Pur in Layyah district of south Punjab, according to Geo News on Thursday.
The incident took place when a a bus and a truck coming from a opposing directions collided on the National Highway.
The dead and injured were shifted to Shikh Zaid Hospital.
