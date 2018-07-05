Thu July 05, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Six killed in bus-truck collision in Punjab

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least six people have been killed and seven others including women and children injured in a road accident near Fateh Pur in Layyah district of south Punjab, according to Geo News on Thursday.

The incident took place  when a a bus and a truck coming from a opposing directions collided on the National Highway.

The dead and injured were shifted to Shikh Zaid Hospital.



