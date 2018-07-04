Two Saudi cousins drown in bid to save children

DUBAI: Two Saudi students were swept away by the current while trying to save two children from drowning in the Chicopee river, Massachusetts, US.

As per reports, two brave Saudi students drowned while saving the children who were playing in the water and caught in the current.

The deceased, Theeb Alyami, 27, and Jaser Alrakah, 25, were cousins studying at a local college in Massachusetts and were getting ready to graduate next month.

The bodies of the Saudi students were recovered after extensive search. A State Police dive team and air wing helped in the search of the Saudi students.

“On Friday my brother and his cousin were on a picnic next to the river when they saw a mother in distress trying to save her children, who now because of my brother and cousin are alive and have already been discharged from the hospital,” the brother of one of the Saudi victims told the Saudi newspaper Sabaq. “The American media are referring to them as heroes.”

Alrakah was an engineering student at Western New England University, while Alyami was enrolled at the University of Hartford in a civil engineering program.



The two universities issued statements in which they expressed their condolences to the Yami and Al Rakah families, lauding the heroic stand of the two students who lost their lives while saving others'.

In a separate statement, University of Hartford President Greg Woodward said; "We will mourn this terrible loss together. In the days ahead, we will work with Theeb's family to determine the most appropriate way to honor his memory."