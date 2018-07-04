Wed July 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

NAB decides not to arrest any electoral candidate before polls

ISLAMABAD: In a latest development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday announced  that it would not arrest any electoral candidate, facing a corruption inquiry , until July 25, the day of general elections in Pakistan.

According to details, NAB has decided  not to arrest any politician facing a corruption inquiry and contesting the elections in a bid to provide a level playing field to all candidates fro upcoming polls. However, the bureau, during this period,  will fully implement  any order passed by a court of law.

x
The National Accountability Bureau has  issued a statement in  this regard, saying, “NAB wants to make it clear that it has nothing to do with politics and elections. Decision to put off investigations in pending cases against politicians has been made to reflect this fact."

"The Executive Board reviewed cases of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former state minister Rana Muhammad Afzal, former provincial minister Rana Mashhood, and former MNA Rai Mansab and decided to delay their cases till the elections in a bid to enable them to participate in the elections,” reads the statement.

The decision came days after arrest of former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Jawed Hanif, who was accused of misuse of power and illegal appointments in the department.

On June 26, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had arrested PML-N ticket holder Qamarul Islam from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

