Wed July 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Federer takes sets streak to 26 at Wimbledon

LONDON: Defending champion Roger Federer took his streak of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 26 on Wednesday, reaching the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Slovakia´s Lukas Lacko.

Top seed Federer, the eight-time champion, goes on to face either 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic of Croatia or Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer´s longest streak of sets won at Wimbledon was 34 between the third round in 2005 to the 2006 final.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Swiss star fired 16 aces and 48 winners past Lacko, the world number 73.

