Federer takes sets streak to 26 at Wimbledon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Defending champion Roger Federer took his streak of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 26 on Wednesday, reaching the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Slovakia´s Lukas Lacko.
Top seed Federer, the eight-time champion, goes on to face either 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic of Croatia or Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff.
Federer´s longest streak of sets won at Wimbledon was 34 between the third round in 2005 to the 2006 final.
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Swiss star fired 16 aces and 48 winners past Lacko, the world number 73.
LONDON: Defending champion Roger Federer took his streak of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 26 on Wednesday, reaching the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Slovakia´s Lukas Lacko.
Top seed Federer, the eight-time champion, goes on to face either 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic of Croatia or Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff.
Federer´s longest streak of sets won at Wimbledon was 34 between the third round in 2005 to the 2006 final.
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Swiss star fired 16 aces and 48 winners past Lacko, the world number 73.
Comments