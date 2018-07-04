Amendment to Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause: IHC orders govt to make Raja Zafarul Haq committee report public

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to make Raja Zafarul Haq committee's report public.

Authored by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. the 172-page judgement also contains key points of the report, according to Geo News.

Headed by PML veteran leader Raja Zafarul Haq, the committee was formed to probe into objectionable changes pertaining to Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the Election Act 2017.



Mushahidullah Khan and Ahsan Iqbal were the members of the committee.

The controversial amendment had triggered protest across the country, with some religious group staging dharna in the federal capital last year.

The changes were reversed through another amendment that was unanimously passed by the National Assembly and the Senate.