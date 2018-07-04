Zayn Malik faces backlash from fans over Beyonce cover

British-Pakistani actor Zayn Malik had earlier this week posted a video on his Twitter showcasing his rendition of a classic Beyonce song.



Zayn, uploading the 'Me, Myself and I' cover hinting at the launch of a new album, posted:

However, he became subjected to immense trolling by Beyonce’s fans who did not approve of Zayn’s version of the song suggesting that the singer has put it to shreds.



Many argued that the cover of 'Me, Myself and I was' destroyed by the 'Pillowtalk' singer.

Prior to this, the 25-year-old singer faced severe backlash for singing Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani.

