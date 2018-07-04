Wed July 04, 2018
July 4, 2018

Imran outlines plan to address Karachi's water woes

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said his party has prepared an outline  of plan to address water woes of Karachi.

The former cricket hero was speaking at a breakfast during his visit to the metropolis as part of his election campaign.

Khan said the PTI, if it comes into power, will generate electricity from garbage which will then be used to operate desalination plants to make sea water drinkable.

He said Karachi is the financial hub of the country which needs to be managed like metropolitan of London and New York.

Highlighting achievements of PTI's provincial government in Khyber Paktunkhwa, the PTI chairman said police system in the country's north west has witnessed a drastic change.

He said Rangers, whihc are not trained for policing, are deployed in Karachi as the local police lack capabilities required to perform their duties.

Khan said  no other party has come up with a project like Billion Tree Tsunami under which the PTI government in KP planted a billion trees to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Asked whether he intends to retain his Karachi seat if he wins more than one National Assembly constituencies, Imran Khan said he has yet to make any decision in this regard.

"Whether I keep it or not, Karachi will always be close to my heart," he said.

