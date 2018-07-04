Wed July 04, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 4, 2018

Former Malaysian PM Najib charged with criminal breach of trust

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged on Wednesday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification as part of a probe into missing money from state fund 1MDB.

The charges are in connection with how 42 million ringgit ($10 million) went from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, into Najib´s personal bank account.

