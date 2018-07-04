Former Malaysian PM Najib charged with criminal breach of trust

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged on Wednesday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification as part of a probe into missing money from state fund 1MDB.
The charges are in connection with how 42 million ringgit ($10 million) went from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, into Najib´s personal bank account.
