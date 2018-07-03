Colombia 0 England 0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: England and Colombia were locked at 0-0 at half-time in the final last-16 match at the World Cup after a cagey 45 minutes with few clear-cut chances.
Gareth Southgate´s England enjoyed the bulk of possession early on at the Spartak Stadium and Raheem Sterling was the main threat but tournament top-scorer Harry Kane had few glimpses of goal.
