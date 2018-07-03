Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Colombia 0 England 0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 match

MOSCOW: England and Colombia were locked at 0-0 at half-time in the final last-16 match at the World Cup after a cagey 45 minutes with few clear-cut chances.

Gareth Southgate´s England enjoyed the bulk of possession early on at the Spartak Stadium and Raheem Sterling was the main threat but tournament top-scorer Harry Kane had few glimpses of goal.

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Grand wrestling season to be held in August

Grand wrestling season to be held in August
´I wanted it too much´: Wimbledon favourite Kvitova crashes out

´I wanted it too much´: Wimbledon favourite Kvitova crashes out
Colombia without James as Kane returns for England

Colombia without James as Kane returns for England
England dare to dream after Belgium World Cup heroics

England dare to dream after Belgium World Cup heroics
Load More load more