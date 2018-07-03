Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan to set rules of sky routes for flying cars

Not many flying cars have flown off from manufacturing companies, at least for daily commodity, but there’s hope as the Japanese government is to set up a council of developers and ministry officials to decide the traffic rules of the sky.

According to Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, the council will be convened before the end of the year and will design regulations and standards for a new generation of vehicles on one of the initiatives to help reduce congestion on Japan’s roads.

x
Advertisement

He added that the government will foresee the flying cars initially being used in mountainous areas of Japan to enable car flights to remote islands off the coast.

The cars will also be expected to play an important role in rescue and recovery efforts on instants of a natural disaster.

The initiative has been slated to target Tokyo Olympics Games in 2020 as a showcase for the technology and to have flying cars operational by 2023.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Nobel cancels peace prize concert for lack of funds

Nobel cancels peace prize concert for lack of funds
Former Malaysian PM Najib arrested in graft probe

Former Malaysian PM Najib arrested in graft probe
Multimillionaire Englishman proposed marriage to Maria Sharapova?

Multimillionaire Englishman proposed marriage to Maria Sharapova?
China firm develops 'laser AK-47' that can set fire to targets from 800m

China firm develops 'laser AK-47' that can set fire to targets from 800m
Load More load more