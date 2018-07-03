Japan to set rules of sky routes for flying cars

Not many flying cars have flown off from manufacturing companies, at least for daily commodity, but there’s hope as the Japanese government is to set up a council of developers and ministry officials to decide the traffic rules of the sky.

According to Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, the council will be convened before the end of the year and will design regulations and standards for a new generation of vehicles on one of the initiatives to help reduce congestion on Japan’s roads.

He added that the government will foresee the flying cars initially being used in mountainous areas of Japan to enable car flights to remote islands off the coast.

The cars will also be expected to play an important role in rescue and recovery efforts on instants of a natural disaster.

The initiative has been slated to target Tokyo Olympics Games in 2020 as a showcase for the technology and to have flying cars operational by 2023.