



Colombia without James as Kane returns for England

MOSCOW: Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez will miss Tuesday´s World Cup last-16 tie against England after failing to recover from a calf injury.

The Bayern Munich star limped out of Colombia´s final group match against Senegal, and is replaced in Moscow by Jefferson Lerma in one of two changes made by coach Jose Pekerman.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling return to the England line-up as manager Gareth Southgate recalls nine players who were rested for the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last week.

Dele Alli is also back in the team after missing the past two games following a thigh strain he picked up in the opening 2-1 victory over Tunisia.

England are looking to win their first knockout game at a major tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 tie between Colombia and England in Moscow on Tuesday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Colombia

David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Sanchez; Juan Cuadrado, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jefferson Lerma; Radamel Falcao (captain)

Coach: Jose Pekerman (ARG)

England

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones; Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Mark Geiger (USA)