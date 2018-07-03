Sweden and Switzerland 0-0 at half-time in World Cup last 16

Saint Petersburg: The World Cup last-16 match between Sweden and Switzerland was goalless at half-time in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, after a low-key opening 45 minutes.

The Scandinavians had the better of the first-half chances, but striker Marcus Berg blazed off target when well-placed before seeing Swiss keeper Yann Sommer turn his low shot around the post.

The winners will face either England or Colombia in the quarter-finals.