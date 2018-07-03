Champ Muguruza through to second round

LONDON: Spain´s Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady on Tuesday.

Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning last year´s title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 showpiece against Serena Williams.

The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world number 138 Broady on Centre Court.

"I´m back, it´s always good, I´m thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said.

"I´m pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I´m excited with the way I´m playing."

Third seed Muguruza, 24, faces Belgium´s Alison Van Uytvanck or Slovenia´s Polona Herzog in the second round.