Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Champ Muguruza through to second round

LONDON: Spain´s Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady on Tuesday.

Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning last year´s title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 showpiece against Serena Williams.

x
Advertisement

The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world number 138 Broady on Centre Court.

"I´m back, it´s always good, I´m thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said.

"I´m pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I´m excited with the way I´m playing."

Third seed Muguruza, 24, faces Belgium´s Alison Van Uytvanck or Slovenia´s Polona Herzog in the second round.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sweden and Switzerland 0-0 at half-time in World Cup last 16

Sweden and Switzerland 0-0 at half-time in World Cup last 16
Switzerland forced into defensive changes for Sweden World Cup match

Switzerland forced into defensive changes for Sweden World Cup match
David Richardson to step down as CEO after World Cup 2019: ICC

David Richardson to step down as CEO after World Cup 2019: ICC
Bangladesh recall half-fit Mustafizur for Windies ODIs

Bangladesh recall half-fit Mustafizur for Windies ODIs
Load More load more