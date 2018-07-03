Verdict in Avenfield reference against Sharif family on July 06

Islamabad: The Accountability Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the Avenfield properties reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Sardar.



The court would announce the judgement in Avenfield properties case on July 06.

The court had also declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offender in the same reference.

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were given a two-day exemption from appearing in the court hearing the Avenfield properties reference against them.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in the light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.