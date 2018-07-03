Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to marry in Italy, according to latest buzz

With plenty of wedding bells chiming in the Indian film industry, the buzz about the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is getting puffed up at a rapid pace.



As per latest Indian media reports, the Padmaavat duo has reportedly decided on tying the knot in a destination wedding in Italy.

The reported site of the ceremony was unveiled by a source close to the couple as cited by media reports.

The duo who has been romantically allied since the past five years has still remained reticent about the wedding hearsay, but reports have revealed that the wedding will be a private affair attended by a few of their closest Bollywood friends including Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor

“Both, Ranveer and Deepika were keen to have a small ceremony and a wedding at a foreign destination will give them the privacy they desire. They will probably have a reception in Mumbai too, for friends, family and colleagues who weren’t able to fly out,” detailed the sources.

According to earlier reports, the couple is to tie the knot this year in November between the dates of 12-16.