Tue July 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Bilawal says hung parliament may be likely result of election

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on  Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment   to address the issues facing people of Karachi.

Talking to the media, the young PPP chairman acknowledged that there were plenty of problems that need to resolved but the work carried out by former chief ministers Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah was unprecedented in the province.

He said the mafias that  ruled Karachi for years now stand  exposed after their infighting. 

Answering a question regarding the water scarcity, he said the PPP was committed to resolve the issue  and it has installed hundreds of Reversed Osmosis (RO) plants. 

Asked to comment on Chief Justice of Pakistan's visit to hospital in Rawalpindi along with Sheikh Rashid, Bilawal, he said   it was not  appropriate .

He reiterated that all the institutions should work within constitutional ambit.

 Responding to a question regarding   an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh, he said  it was a puppet alliance which his party has  long been facing.

Answering a question regarding the speculations that a hung parliament was in the making,  the PPP chairman said  the possibility of such an election could not be ruled out.

 



