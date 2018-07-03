Tue July 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

PTI Balochistan chief Sardar Rind barred from elections

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind (L) and Ali Madad Jattak (R)

QUETTA: Both the provincial chiefs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples’ Party have been barred from contesting elections by the Balochistan High Court.

On Tuesday, a division bench of BHC upheld the verdict of an appellate tribunal disqualifying Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind from contesting elections scheduled for July 25.

Rind, who had joined the party in 2015, submitted his nomination papers from NA-260 and PB-17, Naseerabad/Jhal Magsi for the upcoming general elections. His nomination papers had been rejected by the returning officer (RO).

The PTI leader has challenged the tribunal’s order in the BHC. He was ruled ineligible for polls on the grounds that he possessed a fake degree and there are several cases registered against him.

Rind has challenged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) notification in the Supreme Court declaring his degree from a Sukkur seminary fake.

The same bench had also disqualified PPP’s Ali Madad Jattak from polls, who was vying for the PB-31 seat in Quetta. The BHC ruled that the PPP leader is a convict and cannot be allowed to contest polls.

