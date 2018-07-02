Code of conduct violation: Bilawal issued show cause notice

KARACHI: After two days, it dawned on the deputy commissioner south that July 1st rally of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in 'violation of the code of conduct'.

Deputy commissioner south issued a show cause notice to PPP chairman and asked him to clarify his position by July 5 regarding 'violation of code of conduct' otherwise action would be taken as per law.

According to the code of conduct issued by the election commission, the programme of the rally should be informed in advance ( 3-day before event) to the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani denied that any breach regarding the cod of conduct was occurred during the visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Lyari on July 2, adding that authorities, including DIG and DC south had been informed earlier about the visit of party chairman to district south and district west.



He further said that it was not a rally, he was scheduled to visit district south and west as informed to the authority.



Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned candidates of action in accordance with the law on violation of code of conduct which was issued for upcoming general election in the country.

It is to mention here that hundreds of residents of Lyari staged a protest as PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with his supporters arrived in the area to kickstart his election campaign.

According to reports, protesters pelted the convoy with stones, smashing windows of the vehicles.