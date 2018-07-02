12570 candidates in the run for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electoral body has revealed that as many as 12,570 candidates are in the run for July 25 general elections.

out of a total contesting candidate, 3,675 are contesting on National Assembly (NA) seats while 8895 candidates are vying for provincial assemblies, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Meanwhile, 44 non-Muslim candidates will wrestle for National Assembly and 113 for provincial assemblies.

Sharing further details regarding Punjab, the official informed 1,623 are contesting on NA seats and 4,036 on Punjab Assembly. Besides, 73 women will fight for reserved seats while 32 non-Muslims have also filed their papers.

Commenting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) candidates, he said 725 are contesting on NA’s seats and 1,165 are in the run for PA seats while 35 women will fight for the NA and 79 for the PA besides, 20 non-Muslims are contesting for provincial assembly of KP.

In Sindh, 824 are contesting elections on NA seats and 2,252 are vying for Sindh Assembly.

According to the commission, 48 women will fight for Sindh’s NA and 91 for PA besides 39 non-Muslims were contesting for provincial assembly of Sindh.

Moreover, 287 were contesting elections from the general seats of Balochistan’s NA and 943 were the contenders of the same provincial assembly’s seats while 16 of women will fight for the NA and 42 for the PA besides 22 non-Muslims were contesting for provincial assembly of Balochistan.