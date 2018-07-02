Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

ICC brings tougher sanctions for ball tampering, personal abuse

DUBLIN: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday concluded its five-day Annual Conference in Dublin with strong support for strengthening the ICC Code of Conduct and a range of new offences introduced.

A plan for stabilising the financial, cricket and management structures at Zimbabwe Cricket was also agreed.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: “It has been a productive week of meetings here in Dublin and it has been good to have all ICC Members in attendance at our 75th Annual Conference. I and my fellow Board directors were unanimous in supporting the recommendations of the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives’ Committee to drive improved behavior across our sport.

“It is vital that there is a strong deterrent to both players and administrators to ensure we have high standards of conduct in our game. We have more than a billion fans and we must not give any of them any reason to doubt the high levels of integrity within our sport.

“I am satisfied we have mapped out a way forward to enable Zimbabwe Cricket to get back on track. It will require significant change to their financial, managerial and cricketing operations, along with support from the ICC, but we saw the latent potential of cricket at the recent ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe and this gives us the opportunity to build on that.

