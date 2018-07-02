Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

SAMARA, Russia: Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will play Belgium or Japan.

The opening goal came in the 51st minute, when Neymar slid in to convert Willian´s cross, and substitute Firmino scored a late second to seal the win as Neymar turned provider.