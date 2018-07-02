Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAMARA, Russia: Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will play Belgium or Japan.
The opening goal came in the 51st minute, when Neymar slid in to convert Willian´s cross, and substitute Firmino scored a late second to seal the win as Neymar turned provider.
SAMARA, Russia: Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will play Belgium or Japan.
The opening goal came in the 51st minute, when Neymar slid in to convert Willian´s cross, and substitute Firmino scored a late second to seal the win as Neymar turned provider.
Comments