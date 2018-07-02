Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

SAMARA, Russia: Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored the goals as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will play Belgium or Japan.

The opening goal came in the 51st minute, when Neymar slid in to convert Willian´s cross, and substitute Firmino scored a late second to seal the win as Neymar turned provider.

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kompany starts as Belgium, Japan ring changes at World Cup

Kompany starts as Belgium, Japan ring changes at World Cup
ICC brings tougher sanctions for ball tampering, personal abuse

ICC brings tougher sanctions for ball tampering, personal abuse
FIFA World Cup 2018: We have to learn to suffer, says Brazil´s Neymar

FIFA World Cup 2018: We have to learn to suffer, says Brazil´s Neymar
Brazil and Mexico 0-0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 clash

Brazil and Mexico 0-0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 clash
Load More load more