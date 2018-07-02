Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 2, 2018

Brazil and Mexico 0-0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 clash

SAMARA, Russia: Brazil and Mexico were locked at 0-0 at half-time of their World Cup last-16 match in Samara on Monday during a game of few clear-cut chances.

Mexico had the better of the opening stages and although Brazil threatened more towards the interval, Neymar struggled to shake of his markers and impose himself.

