Brazil and Mexico 0-0 at half-time of World Cup last-16 clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAMARA, Russia: Brazil and Mexico were locked at 0-0 at half-time of their World Cup last-16 match in Samara on Monday during a game of few clear-cut chances.
Mexico had the better of the opening stages and although Brazil threatened more towards the interval, Neymar struggled to shake of his markers and impose himself.
SAMARA, Russia: Brazil and Mexico were locked at 0-0 at half-time of their World Cup last-16 match in Samara on Monday during a game of few clear-cut chances.
Mexico had the better of the opening stages and although Brazil threatened more towards the interval, Neymar struggled to shake of his markers and impose himself.
Comments