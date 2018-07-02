Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Hamza to lead Maryam’s election campaign

LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been assigned the task to run the election campaign of Maryam Nawaz in NA-127, Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz is currently in London to be with his mother Kulsoom Nawaz who remains on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

According to a source, Hamza Shehbaz will be leading the campaign. He has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to defeat the rival candidates.

Speaking to PML-N’s workers, he said that “we have to defeat the fraudsters. It is easy to climb on a container and hurls allegations but difficult to deliver.”

“On one side, there is politics of performance while on the other side, there is a culture of allegations and abuses.”

Maryam Nawaz will be facing PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal and Adnan Gorsi of PPP along with others in Lahore’s constituency. 

