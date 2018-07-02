ECP Chief grills PTI candidate for controversial campaign posters

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan has taken notice of using pictures of Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff in posters and banners of election campaign by PTI candidate Nasir Cheema from Chiniot constituency.



PTI candidate informed Chief Election Commissioner that the posters with pictures of CJP and COAS were put up before election schedule was issued.

On this, CEC Sardar Raza asked provincial assembly aspirant Nasir Cheema for written reply.

In the notice, Nasir Cheema has been questioned for using picture of the Army Chief and Chief Justice. On what basis you used these picture? Are they related to you? What is the link of COAS and CJP to elections?