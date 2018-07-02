Luis in for Marcelo, Marquez handed first start against Brazil

SAMARA, Russia: Brazil coach Tite made only one change from the starting line-up that beat Serbia 2-0 in their final group game with Filipe Luis stepping in to replace injured midfielder Marcelo for the World Cup last 16 clash against Mexico.

Despite a shaky start, Brazil are on track to win a record sixth World Cup and Tite is taking no chances against a Mexico side showing real promise on their march to a seventh consecutive place in the last 16.

Luis, of Atletico Madrid, steps in to replace Marcelo in the defensive midfield position after the Real Madrid player was forced off against Serbia with back spasms.

Otherwise Brazil are unchanged, Manchester City striker Gabriel leading their attack in front of Willian, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Jesus, 21, has yet to score on his World Cup debut.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio, meanwhile, made only two changes to the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sweden in their final match, giving 39-year-old Rafael Marquez his first start of this World Cup.

Marquez taking the captain´s armband back from Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado.

Mexico´s only other change from the Sweden defeat, which came after a stunning 1-0 defeat of Germany and a 2-1 win over South Korea, sees Tigres defender Hugo Alaya stepping in for the suspended Hector Moreno.

Mexico have never beaten Brazil at the World Cup. Indeed the last non-European team to beat Brazil was Argentina in the 1990 round of 16.

In their four previous World Cup matches with Mexico, Brazil have never conceded a goal against El Tri, outscoring them 11-0 in those encounters.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup last 16 match between Brazil and Mexico on Monday (kick-off: 1400 GMT):

Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Joao Miranda (capt), Filipe Luis; Paulinho, Casemiro; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus

Coach: Tite (BRA)

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Edson Alvarez; Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano

Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio (COL)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)