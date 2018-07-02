Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Independent candidate kicks off bizarre campaign to highlight pollution

In an attempt to highlight the unhygienic conditions in the country, one independent candidate for the upcoming general elections has adopted a distinct style of campaigning.

Ayaz Memon Motiwala was spotted posing around garbage disposal sites and inside manholes, attracting public attention in an attempt to what he terms as highlighting the pressing issues of hygiene in the country.

The politician was spotted drinking sewerage water as well as having a meal right in the middle of a dumpster that resulted in him rapidly gaining attention on social media on an international level as well.

Motiwala, originally a goldsmith, will be joining the race of the upcoming general elections for National Assembly seat NA-243 and Provincial Assembly seats PS-110 and 111.


