Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Zardari wants to see Bilawal as prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Denying any covert meeting with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that they don’t want to come in power through ‘power politics’.

In an interview with Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Asif Zardari said, “I am not interested to become president second time, however, want to see my son Bilawal as Premier.”

Asif Zardari added that they would rather sit on opposition benches than coming in power through power politics.

PPP Co-Chairman predicted that there won’t be political stability in the country even after upcoming general elections.

