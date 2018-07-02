Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

PTI rejects Nawaz Sharif’s demands

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood has rejected all three conditions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding upcoming elections, saying it is akin to an assault on democracy.

PTI, he said, is ready to hold the general elections as per schedule.

“Nawaz Sharif’s first condition is to exclude army from the political process. It is like accusing army of election meddling which is a well-planned conspiracy,” Qureshi told media persons in Multan.

“His second condition is to allow disqualified men to stand in the elections and the third is the removal of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister. I think it is an inappropriate demand.”

He said that no party was ready to dissociate itself from polls and urged the former three-time premier to stop creating political instability in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said that education and health had been the priorities of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

