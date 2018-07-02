Avengers 4 cinematographer reportedly leaks official title

Eager Marvel fanatics waiting for scoop on Avengers 4 after the release of ‘Infinity War’ broke the cinematic universe might be in for good news.



As per reports by Indian media outlet Hindustan Times, the title for the fourth installment of Avengers has reportedly been titled ‘Avengers: End Game.’

As per the report, the film’s cinematographer Trent Opaloch accidnelty leaked the name of the fourth part while sharing a list of credits on his website.

The little gaffe however could not get slipped from the vigilant eyes of fans, before the title was changed back to its tentative title ‘Avengers 4.’

The leaked title ‘End Game’ is a phrase frequently used by Doctor Strange in’ Infinity War’, as identified by Marvel enthusiasts.

The fourth part in the franchise is slated for release in May of 2019.