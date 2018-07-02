Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry blames PML-N for making elections controversial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) narrative is bent on making  the upcoming polls controversial.

The statement came in response to PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif 's  claims on Saturday that his party’s electoral candidates were being harassed and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and warned of dire consequences," the former premier said, urging  caretaker prime minister isar-ul-Mulk and chief election commissioner to take notice of threats hurled at PML-N candidates.

Responding to this in a press conference, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PML-N is trying hard to stir propaganda ahead of the elections.

“We strongly condemn PML-N’s narrative [aimed at] making the election controversial. PML-N and [Nawaz] are making the military and judiciary controversial,” the PTI leader said.

He alleged that PML-N’s anti-army, anti-judiciary comments has also led to  Pakistan’s placement on the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force pertaining to money laundering.

“Nawaz is [also] responsible for the inflation storm,” said the PTI leader, lamenting the most recent price hike in petroleum products.

Chaudhry asserted that PTI will not accept delay in the polls under any circumstance.

