Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool: club

LONDON: Egyptian international Mohamed Salah's stunning first season with English Premier League side Liverpool earned him a long-term contract with the club on Monday.
"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club," read the club statement.
"The Egypt forward has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the deal, a little over one year after originally arriving at Anfield from AS Roma," it said.
Comments