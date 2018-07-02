Sania Mirza congratulates husband Shoaib Malik in special post on completion of 2000 runs

Pakistani cricket stalwart Shoaib Malik reached an astounding milestone on Sunday as he became the third cricketer in history to complete 2,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals. On the occasion, Shoaib’s wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, posted a special message for her husband in order to congratulate him on this achievement.



Sania posted on Twitter:



Malik recorded a successful 2000 runs’ record while playing for the T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He managed to score an unbeaten cameo of 37 runs which came off just 24 deliveries in Pakistan’s victory.

With the rousing win, Shoaib became the third cricketer to make 2000 runs, following closely after New Zealand duo Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill, who have claimed the first and second spots respectively.

Malik’s impressive run record boasts a staggering 2,026 runs made in 99 T20I at an average of 31.65 and a strike rate of over 122.

Prior to this, he had revealed plans of retiring from 50-over cricket after the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

However, he wishes to continue playing the shortest format of the game as per his performance and fitness.