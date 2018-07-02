Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding in 'Sanju', believes girlfriend Alia

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the glory of success of his latest offering ‘Sanju’, is simply outstanding in the film, believes rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.



The film chronicles the life and times of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and has raked in 120.06 crores Indian Rupees within just three days of release, joining the coveted ‘100-crore club’ as it kept up with its roaring success.

One of the reasons that makes 'Sanju' a special film is Ranbir's performance in the film which has been lauded over and over again by many people.

Ranbir, playing the titular character, has been complimented by many notable celebrities for his acting in ‘Sanju’. But when Alia was recently asked recently about Ranbir’s performance in the film, the actress had nothing but all praise for him.

“I really liked it [Sanju]. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did a really good job. It’s a full package,” said Alia while interacting with media at the 68th-anniversary celebration of Navbharat Times Utsav 2018.

She added, “I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Recently Ranbir in an interview said about her relationship with Alia that it is “really new right now”.

The duo starting seeing each other while shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s next ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in August 2019.