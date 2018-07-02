Dravid, Ponting inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

DUBAI: Indian Cricket legend Rahul Dravid, the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday became the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Stylish batsman Dravid has become the fifth Indian to make it to the illustrious list of cricketers as Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble have previously inducted.



With 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches, Dravid occupies the fourth spot on the list of highest run-getters in the five-day format while he's placed ninth on the overall run-scorers chart in ODIs with 10,889 runs in 344 games. Dravid was also the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2004 alongside being named the best Test cricketer for the same year.

Dravid , in his video message, said; "It's a great honour and privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I'm thankful to the ICC for giving me this honour. I love to be able to thank so many people who have made it possible for me to have a career in this sport and to fulfil my dreams.

PONTING



Ponting, who retired from international cricket in the 2012-13, finished his career with 13,378 runs and 41 centuries in the longest format of the game. He also compiled 13,704 runs and 30 hundreds in ODIs. He was named the ICC Cricketer of the year for 2006 as well as 2007.



He was also selected for the four-match Test series in the Caribbean in 1995, but didn't play in any of the matches. He eventually made his Test debut, against Sri Lanka in Perth, at the end of that year, compiling a fine 96 before being wrongly adjudged LBW by Khizer Hayat.

Ponting, in his message, said; "I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC in this way. I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way.





While, England's former women cricketer Taylor was also among the new inductees, who aggregated 1030 runs at an average of 41.20 in Tests. She also compiled 4101 runs in 126 ODIs and 615 in 21 T20Is. She was honoured with the ICC Women's Cricketer of the year in 2009. She finished her career with 78 dismissals across the three formats of the game.



