11 of a family found dead in Delhi home

NEW DELHI: 11 members of a family were found dead inside their home in New Delhi on Sunday, Indian police have launched an investigation.

According to reports, ten people were found hanging, blindfolded, gagged and hands tied on the first floor, whereas the dead body of an old lady was found in an adjacent room in the house in Delhi's Sant Nagar.

The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), her two sons Bhavnesh (50)and Lalit (45), her daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), her daughter Pratibha (57), her grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nitu (25), Monu (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15).

No signs of ransacking or theft were found from the house, and mobile phones and gold jewelleries on the bodies of the women were found intact.

Police have cordoned off the home and launched an investigation, while a board of doctors has been constituted to conduct post-mortem on the bodies of the deceased.

According to Indian media, police, during the search, found handwritten notes that indicated that the family observed certain spiritual or mystical practices.