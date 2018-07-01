Sun July 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Nawaz decides to return to lead PML-N election campaign

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have reportedly decided to return  to Pakistan before the upcoming general election scheduled on July 25.

According to Geo News, the decision was taken after the consultations with  party’s  senior leadership, that wanted PML-N Quaid to head the election campaign in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, who   is in London to look after her ailing wife Begum Kulsoom  , is expected to  return Pakistan within a week, while Maryam Nawaz's  return  is also likely before polls.

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz has been on ventilator at the ICU of Harley Street Clinic since June 4 . The doctors have yet not decided to take her off the life support machine due to her unstable condition.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who went London last month to spend Eid days with Beganm Kulsoom,   extended their stay due to her deteriorated conditions.

Earlier, expressing his concerns, Nawaz said; hopes for fair and transparent general election were fading, nation will not allow polls to be rigged at any cost.

