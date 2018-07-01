Sun July 01, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Dh500,000 fine, one year prison term for filming people in UAE

DUBAI: Taking photos or  filming people  without their consent is  considered an invasion of their privacy and a punishable act in in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai Police also warned residents not to take photos and videos of other people without  their permission, as doing so is a crime punishable by law.

According reports, taking photos and filming others can lead to a penalty between Dh150,000 (approximately Rs500,000) and Dh500,000 (approximately Rs165,00000), in addition to a minimum of a one-year jail term.

UAE Police reported to have said that they have arrested a man for filming another man crying at a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) customer care centre in Dubai. The suspect also allegedly posted the footage on social networking sites, where the video soon went viral.

In a series of tweets, the RTA clarified that the man in the video clip crying at the customer care centre was not an employee of Cars Taxi, and did not have any outstanding fines registered in his name.

