Russia and Spain go into extra-time in World Cup last 16

Moscow -Spain and Russia will play extra-time in their World Cup last-16 clash in Moscow on Sunday after they ended normal time locked at 1-1.

The 2010 world champions dominated possession against the hosts in the first half and went ahead courtesy of a Sergei Ignashevich own goal in the 12th minute.

But as the clock ticked down to half-time, the referee adjudged that Gerard Pique had handled the ball and Artem Dzyuba made no mistake from the spot.

The introduction of Andres Iniesta from the bench in the second half failed to break the deadlock for Spain.