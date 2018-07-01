Russia holding Spain 1-1 at half-time in World Cup last-16

MOSCOW: Spain and Russia were locked at 1-1 at half-time in their World Cup last-16 clash in Moscow on Sunday after the home side scored a late penalty.

The 2010 world champions dominated possession against the hosts and went ahead courtesy of a Sergei Ignashevich own goal in the 12th minute.

But as the clock ticked down to half-time, the referee adjudged that Gerard Pique had handled the ball and Artem Dzyuba made no mistake from the spot.