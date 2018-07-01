Rangers round up 10 suspects in Karachi raids

KARACHI: Rangers have rounded up 10 suspects from different parts of Karachi on Sunday, a spokesman said.

A statement issued on Sunday said that Rangers arrested a suspected target killer affiliated with Lyari Gang War from Kharadar area.

The accused identified as Muhammad Shahid alias Roold is suspected of involvement in target killings and extortion.

Four men allegedly involved in street crimes were arrested from Bilal Colony in a joint operation by Sindh Rangers and police.

They were identified as Naveed alias Jamrood, Danish alias Marar, Salman alias Kuku and Yousaf Khan.

Rangers also arrested five alleged drug peddlers from the area of Rizvia including Muhammad Akram, Ghulam Rasool alias Ghulami, Shakeel Mazher, Muhammad Rizwan alias Arshad and Numan.

Illegal weapons, ammunition and stolen property were also recovered from their possession. The accused were handed over to police for legal action.