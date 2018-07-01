Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rangers round up 10 suspects in Karachi raids

KARACHI: Rangers have rounded up 10 suspects from different parts of Karachi on Sunday, a spokesman said.

A statement issued on Sunday said that Rangers arrested a suspected target killer affiliated with Lyari Gang War from Kharadar area. 

x
Advertisement

The accused identified as Muhammad Shahid alias Roold is suspected of involvement in target killings and extortion.

Four men allegedly involved in street crimes were arrested from Bilal Colony in a joint operation by Sindh Rangers and police.

They were identified as Naveed alias Jamrood, Danish alias Marar, Salman alias Kuku and Yousaf Khan.

Rangers also arrested five alleged drug peddlers from the area of Rizvia including Muhammad Akram, Ghulam Rasool alias Ghulami, Shakeel Mazher, Muhammad Rizwan alias Arshad and Numan.

Illegal weapons, ammunition and stolen property were also recovered from their possession. The accused were handed over to police for legal action.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

PTI releases schedule for Imran Khan’s election campaign

PTI releases schedule for Imran Khan’s election campaign
First monsoon spell likely to start from Monday

First monsoon spell likely to start from Monday
Imran Khan lambastes Maulana Fazl in Bannu rally

Imran Khan lambastes Maulana Fazl in Bannu rally

Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari
Load More load more