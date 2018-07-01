First monsoon spell likely to start from Monday

ISLAMABAD: First rain spell of monsoon with gusty winds is likely to occur in upper and central parts of the country, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday evening to Wednesday morning.

"Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at number of places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara divisions, Kashmir while at isolated places in Faislabad, Sarghodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell while isolated heavy fall is also forecast in Rawalpindi, Lahore Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir" during the spell, an official of Met office said.

However, hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country.

He informed that a seasonal Low lies over Northwest Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Monday.

In last 24 hours mainly hot and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Mirpur khas, Makran divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Gujranwala 31mm, Gujrat 28mm, Jhang 16mm, Sahiwal 13mm, Faisalabad 12mm, T.

T Singh 10mm, Bahawalnagar 09mm, Jhelum, Shorkot, Sargodha PAF 03mm, Kasur, Mangla, Sialkot A/P, M.

B Din 01mm, Sindh: Mirpurkhas 17mm, Thatta 02mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05mm, Balochistan: Lasbela 17mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday remained: Sibbi 46°C, Nokkundi 44°C, Punjgur 43°C, Peshawar 39°C, Hyderabad 39°C,Quetta 38°C, Karachi 37°C, Chitral 36°C, Islamabad 34°C, Gilgit 34°C, Lahore 34°C, Multan 33°C, Muzaffarabad 31°C, Faisalabad 31°C and Murree 22°C.