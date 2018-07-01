India make two changes due to injuries for England tour

NEW DELHI: India´s cricket board announced Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel would replace two injured players in the squad for the upcoming tour of England.

The visitors will play three T20 matches, three one-day internationals and five Tests against England, starting with a 20-over clash in Manchester on Tuesday.

Pandya will replace Washington Sundar for the T20 match and Patel will step in for Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

Bumrah fractured his thumb during India´s first of two T20 matches against Ireland last week, and was ruled out of the upcoming England series.

Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during a training session in Dublin.