Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: Hundreds of residents of Lyari’s Bihar Colony staged a protest as PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led a rally of his supporters in the area to kickstart his election campaign.

According to reports, protesters pelted the convoy with stones, smashing windows of the vehicles.



Bilawal’s convoy remains stuck in the area for half an hour as police and PPP worker are unable to diffuse the situation.



“Under a planned conspiracy, attempts are being made to defame Lyari,” a PPP candidate told Geo TV.



Yousuf Baloch, a central PPP leader, said that the protest was being held by his party's old opponents.

"We can give a befitting response to our opponents, but our chairman has advised against it," he said.

According to reports, the rally is being diverted to other areas where PPP enjoys good support.

Bilawal Bhutto is contesting from NA-246, Karachi.



"This is my first election and I'm contesting my first election from #Lyari. People of Lyari always supported my mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I know they will also support me. I will complete the mission of SMBB," he told his supporters during the visit.

