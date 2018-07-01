Singer accuses Bilawal of using 'fear and power' to win election in Lyari

Popular Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmed who is contesting election from Lyari's NA-246 against Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the latter of using "fear, power and money against him.



"I am contesting against Bilawal Zardari in NA 246, Lyari, Karachi.People are afraid to even provide an office to a political party without the permission of their bosses having connections with PPP.Bilawal Zardari is going to contest elections using fear,power & money against me," Ahemad said in Twitter post.

Lyari is considered a stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party where hundreds of people lost their lives in gangland violence during the last decade.

The restive neighborhood has seen relative calm after police and paramilitary forces launched a crackdown against criminal elements and militant wings of political parties in the metropolis.