Kumail Nanjiani teams up with Rafe Spall for 'Men in Black' spin-off

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani will be teaming up with British actor Rafe Spall and the cast of highly anticipated follow-up of the 1997 science fiction film ‘Men in Black’.



As per media reports, the cosmic ensemble alongside ‘The Big Sick’ actor includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson.

Forty-year-old Nanjiani gained rapid prominence after starring as Dinesh Chugtai in HBO’s hit TV series ‘Silicon Valley’ and later made his mark even more enduring after co-writing ‘The Big Sick’ along with his wife Emily V. Gordon. The original screenplay based on the love story of the couple, went on to get nominated at the 2018 Academy Awards and received global acclaim.

For his ‘Men in Black’ spinoff, the actor will also be joined by the Les Twins, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois who have previously held prominence as backup dancers for Beyonce.

The offshoot will be directed by F Gary Gary whereas Steven Spielberg will be performing as an executive producer.